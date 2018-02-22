22 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SONA 2018, Ramaphosa Rapture and the Revitalisation of the ANC

analysis By Mike Roussos

Let us make no mistake, most South Africans hope fervently that Ramaphosa and his merry men (and women) will succeed in bringing us back from the precipice - but it is critical to explore what will be required for them to succeed in this gargantuan effort.

Our new president did an excellent job of raising the spirits of the country with his rendition of the SONA 2018. Responses to his speech ranged from "brilliant" to "a breath of fresh air" to "gives us hope for the first time in a long time".

What has changed since so many condemned this self-same group of ANC parliamentarians for being "faint-hearted" at best and "rotten to the core" at worst? Has the departure of the old president resulted in such a monumental change in the space of a few days? What about the large majority of ANC parliamentarians who defended him against the many "votes of no-confidence" that characterised his tenure as president of the country?

What about the large majority of (ANC) NEC members who defended him against the many attempts to hold him accountable within the ranks of that NEC - the bulk of those people are members...

