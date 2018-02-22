Cameroon: Boko Haram Changes Tactics in Cameroon

Yaounde — THE Boko Haram is kidnapping children, looting homes, burning property and stealing cattle in Cameroon as it changes its terror tactics from suicide bomb attacks.

Humanitarian agencies confirmed the Muslim terror group's new mode of insurgency in the wake of a rise of such incidents in the Far North region.

These security incidents have increased considerably compared to December 2017 in the areas of Logone et Chari, Mayo Sava and Mayo Tsanaga.

"The modus operandi of non-state armed groups has changed whereby fewer suicide attacks are carried out," said a humanitarian agency spokesperson.

"Instead an increase in kidnapping of children, pillaging of homes, setting fire to properties and cattle robbery have been reported. The attacks persist despite the presence of regional military forces."

The military operations have however forced the insurgents to disperse and to reconstitute themselves into smaller and more mobile groups along the border with Nigeria to the west.

A dire security environment has also forced the Cameroonian military to continue carrying out targeted attacks against terrorists' bases, which has nonetheless resulting in the additional displacement of Nigerians and Cameroonians along the border.

The patterns are affecting humanitarian agencies' response to the crisis.

Cameroon currently has more than 600 000 people of concern, including some 249 000 Central African refugees and 96 300 Nigerian asylum seekers.

They are fleeing civil war and the Boko Haram attacks respectively.