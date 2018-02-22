22 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Budget 2018 - Heckled, Booed and Laughed At, Malusi Gigaba Cracks Ramaphosa's New Dawn

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marianne Merten

The EFF boycotted Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's maiden Budget following its earlier calls for his sacking for being a "Gupta stooge". The DA wanted to stop Gigaba from the floor of the House on Wednesday after a court had ruled hours earlier that he had lied under oath in a debacle over revoking permission allowing for private arrivals at airport facilities. Awkward. But the finance minister ploughed on to deliver the first value-added tax (VAT) increase in democratic South Africa to plug a revenue hole - a move roundly slammed by the opposition as anti-poor. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

That it would not be a smooth ride for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba became clear even before he stood at the podium of the National Assembly to deliver Budget 2018.

At the traditional pre-Budget speech briefing, the minister was asked about the North Gauteng High Court's findings that he had lied under oath in an application by Fireblade Aviation to ensure that he stuck to his permission given as home affairs minister for the Oppenheimer-linked company to render private customs and arrivals facilities at OR Tambo International Airport.

"I stand by what I said," Gigaba told journalists, saying he had yet to...

South Africa

Striking Gupta Mineworkers Demand Answers About Their Future

Striking mineworkers at Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine have demanded to know the "truth of the sale" of the mine. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.