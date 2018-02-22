South Africa: Budget 2018 - Heckled, Booed and Laughed At, Malusi Gigaba Cracks Ramaphosa's New Dawn

The EFF boycotted Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's maiden Budget following its earlier calls for his sacking for being a "Gupta stooge". The DA wanted to stop Gigaba from the floor of the House on Wednesday after a court had ruled hours earlier that he had lied under oath in a debacle over revoking permission allowing for private arrivals at airport facilities. Awkward. But the finance minister ploughed on to deliver the first value-added tax (VAT) increase in democratic South Africa to plug a revenue hole - a move roundly slammed by the opposition as anti-poor. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

That it would not be a smooth ride for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba became clear even before he stood at the podium of the National Assembly to deliver Budget 2018.

At the traditional pre-Budget speech briefing, the minister was asked about the North Gauteng High Court's findings that he had lied under oath in an application by Fireblade Aviation to ensure that he stuck to his permission given as home affairs minister for the Oppenheimer-linked company to render private customs and arrivals facilities at OR Tambo International Airport.

"I stand by what I said," Gigaba told journalists, saying he had yet to...