22 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Egyptian Journalist 'Disappears' in Custody

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Moola in Cairo, Egypt

Cairo — MEDIA rights groups are worried about the whereabouts of a journalist arrested after published allegations of the military's involvement in the Egyptian revolution in 2011.

Journalist Moataz Wadnan and three of his relatives were arrested on Friday at a check point in the suburb of Mounib, outside of the capital Cairo.

Authorities released Wadnan's relatives the same day, and transferred the journalist to the Fifth Settlement Police Station pending interrogation in front of state security prosecutors.

Police officials said the journalist was on Sunday transferred to the State Security Prosecution office, which prosecutes national security and terrorism related crimes. However, prosecutors denied having him in custody.

Prior to his arrest, Wadnan published an interview with opposition politicians who alleged military leaders' involvement in the 2011 revolution.

Among the politicians are Sami Anan a political rival to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) expressed concern about the detention and subsequent disappearance of Wadnan.

Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, called on the country's authorities to enlighten the public on the journalist's whereabouts.

"The authorities should immediately release Moataz Wadnan, and stop their absurd attempts to silence coverage that does not align with the official narrative," Mansour said.

Egypt

Parl. Speaker Meets France, S. Korea, Kazakhstan, Georgia Ambassadors in Cairo

House of Representatives' Speaker Ali Abdel Aal stressed on Tuesday Egypt's deeply rooted relations with France, South… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.