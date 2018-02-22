Egyptian Journalist 'Disappears' in Custody

Cairo — MEDIA rights groups are worried about the whereabouts of a journalist arrested after published allegations of the military's involvement in the Egyptian revolution in 2011.

Journalist Moataz Wadnan and three of his relatives were arrested on Friday at a check point in the suburb of Mounib, outside of the capital Cairo.

Authorities released Wadnan's relatives the same day, and transferred the journalist to the Fifth Settlement Police Station pending interrogation in front of state security prosecutors.

Police officials said the journalist was on Sunday transferred to the State Security Prosecution office, which prosecutes national security and terrorism related crimes. However, prosecutors denied having him in custody.

Prior to his arrest, Wadnan published an interview with opposition politicians who alleged military leaders' involvement in the 2011 revolution.

Among the politicians are Sami Anan a political rival to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) expressed concern about the detention and subsequent disappearance of Wadnan.

Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, called on the country's authorities to enlighten the public on the journalist's whereabouts.

"The authorities should immediately release Moataz Wadnan, and stop their absurd attempts to silence coverage that does not align with the official narrative," Mansour said.