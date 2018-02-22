22 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunman Kills Two Somali Civilians in Mogadishu

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: ISS/Cassidy Parker
Al-Shabaab returnee (Al-Shabaab)

A Police officer says a gunman has shot and killed two civilians in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday night, the latest in series of assassinations in the seaside city.

The shooting took place in the capital's Wadajir district after an unknown assailant armed with an AK-47 rifle opened fire at an auto Rickshaw, killing the driver and a passenger.

The killer managed to escape from the crime scene before the arrival of the Police officers, who later carried out an investigation into the fatal incident, but, no arrest was reported.

It's yet unclear the motive behind the killing of the civilians, however, such attacks have been on increase in Mogadishu over the past few months, some claimed by Al-Shabaab.

More on This

Al Shabaab Launches Ambush On Somali, AU Troops Near Afgoye

Heavily armed militants from the Al Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab have launched an ambush attack on a military… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.