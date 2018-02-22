Somalia: Gunman Kills Two Somali Civilians in Mogadishu

A Police officer says a gunman has shot and killed two civilians in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday night, the latest in series of assassinations in the seaside city.

The shooting took place in the capital's Wadajir district after an unknown assailant armed with an AK-47 rifle opened fire at an auto Rickshaw, killing the driver and a passenger.

The killer managed to escape from the crime scene before the arrival of the Police officers, who later carried out an investigation into the fatal incident, but, no arrest was reported.

It's yet unclear the motive behind the killing of the civilians, however, such attacks have been on increase in Mogadishu over the past few months, some claimed by Al-Shabaab.