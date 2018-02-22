22 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Launches Ambush On Somali, AU Troops Near Afgoye

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: ISS/Cassidy Parker
Al-Shabaab returnee (Al-Shabaab)

Heavily armed militants from the Al Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab have launched an ambush attack on a military convoy carrying Somali and African Union troops near Afgoye district in Lower Shabelle region on Thursday.

The local residents in Afgoye told Radio Shabelle that the attack which took place at Bagdad area has led to a heavy exchange of gunfire between the two sides which caused unspecified casualties.

The allied troops, along with suspected American soldiers came under gun attack by Al Shabaab fighters as they were traveling between Afgoye and Bal'ad districts.

Al Shabaab has claimed victory over the battle, saying it seized control of the area, where the attack took place on Thursday morning. Somali military did not comment on the issue.

More on This

Suspect Arrested After Al Shabaab Attack On Wajir Teachers

A suspect has been arrested following the killing of four people by suspected al Shabaab militants in Wajir County.… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.