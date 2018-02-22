Somalia: Al Shabaab Launches Ambush On Somali, AU Troops Near Afgoye

Heavily armed militants from the Al Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab have launched an ambush attack on a military convoy carrying Somali and African Union troops near Afgoye district in Lower Shabelle region on Thursday.

The local residents in Afgoye told Radio Shabelle that the attack which took place at Bagdad area has led to a heavy exchange of gunfire between the two sides which caused unspecified casualties.

The allied troops, along with suspected American soldiers came under gun attack by Al Shabaab fighters as they were traveling between Afgoye and Bal'ad districts.

Al Shabaab has claimed victory over the battle, saying it seized control of the area, where the attack took place on Thursday morning. Somali military did not comment on the issue.