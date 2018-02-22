22 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Budget 2018 - Higher Education Gets R57 Billion in Budget Slated As Anti-Poor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Greg Nicolson

Former President Jacob Zuma's fee-free tertiary education plan was always going to be expensive and so higher education and training was the fastest-growing spending category in the Budget tabled on Wednesday. It's come at a cost - higher taxes that are most likely to hit the poor the hardest.

Beginning his speech, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said the Budget had prioritised the country's most pressing issues: "educating our youth, protecting the vulnerable and investing in enablers of inclusive growth". He allocated a total of R324-billion expenditure on higher education over the next three years, including an extra R57-billion to cover fee-free higher education.

"We have shown the ability to find common ground amidst a painful history and deep division, and a fearlessness of youth that has helped us to choose ourselves again and again by giving something up or taking something," Gigaba said.

In December, former President Jacob Zuma suddenly announced the fee-free higher education plan after repeated student #feesmustfall protests in recent years.

Under the plan, first-year students from households earning under R350,000 per annum at universities and TVET colleges will not pay fees. Returning students on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will have...

South Africa

Striking Gupta Mineworkers Demand Answers About Their Future

Striking mineworkers at Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine have demanded to know the "truth of the sale" of the mine. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.