22 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: EFF Hypocrisy On Full View Through Their Heckling of Lekota During SONA Debate

opinion By Njabulo S Ndebele

Mosiuoa Lekota's contribution to the debate in Parliament was far from irrational. It deserved to be listened to and reflected on.

I was appalled by the manner in which COPE's Mosiuoa Lekota was treated in Parliament this week. There are two points I want to make in this regard.

The first: Lekota's contribution to the debate in Parliament was far from irrational. It deserved to be listened to and reflected on. I understood the essence of his message to be a fundamental critique of what had come across from Julius Malema as an unreasonable proposition: anyone against the principle of expropriation without compensation "is an enemy of the people". This proposition does not make sense.

In reality, "the people" are not an undifferentiated mass making a single, simple demand. Within "the people" is a universe of very diverse histories and interests. This is a fundamental fact of the composition of the South African population. It is a useful starting point for any political, economic, social, and cultural conversation designed to lead to constitutional and policy outcomes.

Lekota's point was that any serious conversation on the land issue has to engage with and navigate through the terrain of multiple, diverse interests...

