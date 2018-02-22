22 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NAFDAC Cautions Media Against Illegal Advertisement of Pharmaceutical Products

By Adaku Onyenucheya

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned the media over the advertisement of pharmaceutical products without confirmation from the agency.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Christianah Mojisola Adeyeye disclosed this at a press briefing, while its arraigned suspected drug peddlers over sales and distribution of falsified pharmaceutical product in Lagos state.

She said, one of the media outfits had consistently advertised a listed herbal aphrodisiac medicine (Libigal and univasur herbal capsule) manufactured by Kolaq Herbs Limited, Ogun state, upon which, after investigation, it was discovered that the listing approval of the product had expired in October 2006.

She noted that the company was sanctioned in 2016 and has refused to comply with the agency's regulation.

According to her, the revenue of registered companies whose drugs are being falsified is compromised, impacting the economy negatively.

"These drugs have negative impact on the health of the takers or consumers and have caused the death of many Nigerians and newborns," she said.

The Director General, however, urged the media to desist from illegal advertisement of products not confirmed by the agency, as it is against the Food and Drug Act.

Speaking on drug hawkers in the state, the Director for Investigation and Enforcement, Kingsley Ejiofor said the agency has intensified effort at ridding the country of the menace of drug hawking by partnering with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to drive awareness on the harmful effect of the drugs to every car park, which is part of the agency's mandate to safeguard the health of the people.

