22 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gupta Inc - It's Now a Hand-to-Mouth Situation At Optimum Coal Mine

Photo: Daily Nation
(file photo)
By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Dial one of Ajay Gupta's numbers and all you get, for days on end, is: "You have reached the mailbox of...". This seems to be a conundrum not only facing the Hawks who are looking for the fugitive but apparently one also faced by Optimum Coal Mine boss George van der Merwe, who urgently needs to raise a Gupta, any one of them, so he can sort out a crisis at the mine. By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT for SCORPIO.

On Thursday Optimum Coal Mine CEO George van der Merwe is scheduled to face hundreds of mineworkers who downed tools earlier over concerns about the future of the mine.

Employees are worried about the planned sale of Tegeta Exploration and Resources, the company that owns the mine, unpaid bills, retrenchments at Koornfontein and a fresh non-compliance notice for failing to perform fully on its social and labour commitments, something that could shut them down unless resolved.

On the face of it, Van der Merwe doesn't seem to have much of a choice: He needs staff back at the coal face - not only to ensure Optimum fulfils its obligations to Eskom as a key customer, but presumably also to generate desperately needed...

