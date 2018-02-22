Sudan: Breast Cancer International Conference to Kick Off in Khartoum Friday

22 February 2018

Khartoum — The Breast Cancer International Conference will take place in in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum Friday.

The opening sitting of the Conference which will be organized by Medical Sciences and Technology University in partnership with Salah Wansi Foundation for Research and Combatting Cancer would be addressed by Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi.

The Conference will be held under the motto " The Developed Means for Combatting , diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer" which runs from 23-25 of current February.

It is to be noted that the Conference is part of smart partnership between University of Medical Sciences and Technology and Salah Wansi Foundation in efforts of the two institutions to develop researches and fighting cancer in Sudan.

