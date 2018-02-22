22 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Liberia: Lutheran Church Massacre - the Long Arm of the Law Reaches a Suspected Liberian War Criminal in Philadelphia

By Peter Fabricius

Restaurant waiter Moses Thomas is accused of ordering the massacre of more than 600 unarmed refugees in a church 28 years ago.

"The arc of the moral universe is long," Martin Luther King said, "but it bends towards justice."

Optimistic, perhaps, as a general rule. But true, it seems, in the lives of two Liberia-born residents of the US state of Pennsylvannia.

Charles Sunwabe lives in Erie, on the shores of the Great Lake of that name, and practises as an attorney there as well as in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. He also teaches international relations.

Moses Thomas lives in Philadelphia, on the other side of the state, and serves tables at Klade's restaurant, which offers "delicious Liberian cuisine" in the city's "Little Africa" neighbourhood.

They didn't know it but their lives had collided in Monrovia, capital of the West African state of Liberia, 28 years ago, then ricocheted apart. But on Monday last week their fates intersected again when an investigator walked into Klade's and presented Thomas, standing behind the counter, with a summons to appear in the nearby district court. He was charged, as the erstwhile head of the Liberian army's dreaded Special Anti-Terrorist Unit, with...

