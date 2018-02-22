Mauritius: Prime Minister Encourages Japanese Businessmen to Invest in Mauritius

press release

A Japanese delegation comprising businessmen and investors met the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday in the Treaty Room at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. The delegation was led by Mr K. Takahashi and was accompanied by the Japanese Ambassador to Mauritius Mr Yoshiharu Kato.

In a statement Mr K. Takahashi highlighted that the meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth was very fruitful and a good kick off to start business in Mauritius. He underscored that the Prime Minister encouraged them to invest in Mauritius as the country provides attractive incentives for foreign investors.

He further pointed out that the Prime Minister provided necessary information regarding investment in Mauritius as well as in the region. Mr K. Takahashi underpinned that following the meeting the Japanese investors are looking forward to set up businesses antennas in Mauritius and announced that they will return shortly.