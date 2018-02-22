Nigeria: Brig-General John Shagaya 1942-2018

editorial

It was yet another big loss for this country when former Minister of Internal Affairs Brigadier General John Nanzip Shagaya (rtd) died on February 12 in a ghastly road accident along Langtang-Pankshin road in Plateau State. He was 75.

John Shagaya was born on September 2, 1942 to Malam Sikji Miri Wazhi, fondly called Shagaya and Mrs. Maryamu Zwancit. He attended Junior Primary School at Nyer and Sudan United Mission Primary School, Langtang from 1952-1959. Shagaya, who held many command positions in the Army, studied at the Nigerian Military School, Zaria 1960-1964 and after graduation, was posted to the Nigerian Army Corps and still later was posted to 3 Marine Commando after his commissioning as Second Lieutenant. He fought with the 3 Marine Commando during the Nigeria Civil War, 1967-1970.

Shagaya, as a Corporal with the 2 Reconnaissance Squadron in Abeokuta, participated in the counter coup of 1966. He served as Grade Three Staff Officer, Nigeria Army School of Infantry, Jaji; Director of Cadets, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna; Director of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji; Brigade Commander, 9 Mechanised Infantry Brigade, Lagos; Military Secretary, Army Headquarters and General Officer Commanding, 1 Mechanised Infantry Division, Kaduna.

Under the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida, Shagaya was Minister of Internal Affairs, a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council [AFRC] and a member of the Police Council. He also served as chairman of the committee set up in 1987 to decide on Nigeria's membership of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference [OIC] and was involved in drafting the main protocols for the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS. As a member of the National Boundary Commission, he helped resolve disputes with Benin and Chad and was appointed Field Commander of the ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia in September 1993, relieving Major General Tunji Olurin.

After his retirement, Shagaya engaged in scholarly pursuits and obtained a Ph D in defence and strategic studies. He was also Director of Lion Bank in 1998-2003 and a foundation member of United Nigeria People's Party, UNPP. He ran unsuccessfully for Plateau South Senatorial seat in 1999. Shagaya later joined the All Nigeria People's Party [ANPP]. He was elected Senator for Plateau South in April 2007 under PDP's platform. His election was nullified by the elections petition tribunal but in December 2008 the Court of Appeal in Jos restored him to the seat.

The late Shagaya, who held the traditional title of Dan Buram Langtang, was until his death the Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum ACF. He was recently appointed Chairman, Governing Council of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed profound sadness over the passing of Shagaya and offered his heartfelt condolences to the Shagaya family, friends, the government and people of Plateau State on the painful passing of this illustrious son, saying his legacies will live on.

He described Shagaya as a military officer who rose to the position of a General and a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic that ably represented the Plateau Southern zone. Buhari said at each step of his distinguished career in national service and politics, General Shagaya brought his deep convictions and discipline to national, regional and community assignments and was ready to always offer his best to the development and stability of the country.

Nigeria has lost one of its fineness politicians, a bridge builder and a leader who lived an exemplary and humble life. A committed military officer, Shagaya also left indelible footprints of professionalism in politics. He was a man of integrity, personal honour, service and passionate commitment to the best Nigerian ideals who believed in the sanctity of Nigeria's unity and the rule of law. Shagaya, who lost his wife Mrs Philomena Shagaya after a brief illness last year, is survived by eight children and 13 grandchildren. May his soul rest in perfect peace.