Mobile Telecommunications Service provider, MTC this week launched a new campaign, which will see 56 subscribers take home a bounty of N$50,000 as part of its latest campaign "50K a day SMS and win competition".

A total N$2.8 million has been set aside for this campaign according to Tim Ekandjo, the Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer.

All that customers' need to do to participate in the competition is to answer the question "What is Namibia's first mobile telecommunications service provider?" and send the answer to the number 3000. Each sms costs N$3 dollars, and customers can play multiple times and the competition will run from 23 February up until 18 April.

According to Ekandjo the competition draw will be done every Friday morning at MTC Head Office for all the daily winners of each specific week, in the presence of internal and external auditors. "Winners will then be notified of their prizes the same Friday afternoon via recorded call from the MTC Contact Centre number of and their names publish in the media the next Monday after the draw," he added.

The new campaign comes four months after MTC gave away 13 brand new cars in its previous competition.

"We are quite content to announce that, with this new, big and exciting run down, we will be making at least 56 MTC customers N$50 000 richer, which we believe can go a long way, especially given the state of our economy at the moment," said Ekandjo.

Meanwhile, Ekandjo cautioned consumers to be wary of hoax calls by mischief-makers, "During our previous campaigns we have been inundated with consumers that have been receiving pranked or hoax calls that they have won - from non MTC personnel. Only our Customer Contact Centre will conduct the call to inform you about your winnings," he said.