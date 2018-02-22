Nigeria: NEC's Fuel Price Hike Quest - an Unrealistic Solution?

The National Economic Council (NEC), last week suggested another fuel price hike as the solution to the current crisis in the downstream sector of the economy. This is coming barely two years after the last hike. FESTUS OKOROMADU, writes on the futility of the decision.

Recently two stakeholders in government expressed their concern over the lingering fuel queues major cities of Nigeria and proferred solutions based possibly on their understanding of the situation. First to take a shot was the minister of state for petroleum resource, Dr Ibe Kachikwu , who stated that two issues were responsible. According to him , policy and logistic issues have to be addressed to resolve the fuel crisis facing the country. He stated this while answering questions during a press conference on Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja.

Kachikwu described the situation as embarrassing as the queues in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may cause the nation a lot even as it prepares to host the global community to its own kind of Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). According to him, meetings were being held to resolve the issues.

"I can tell you behind the scenes, a lot of meetings are taking place because the fuel queue issue is both logistics and policy issues," he said. Speaking on how to find solution, he said, "We will need to address fundamental policy issues to enable it go away especially in the area where the pricing is showing differences between the landing and sales price.

He emphasized that, "The president (Muhammadu Buhari) is obviously very committed to keeping the price of petrol at where it is because he realises and sympathises with the sufferings of Nigerians."

However, a few hours after this statement, members of the National Economic Council (NEC), made up of state governors and chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo proffered a different solution noting that the way out is, "correct" pricing of petrol.

Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, who briefed the media, attributed the decision on fluctuations in the landing cost of imported petroleum products. Speaking on how the Council arrived at its proposed price hike solution, Governor Abubakar said, the issue of the scarcity of petroleum product was addressed by the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at the meeting.

"The issue is of course caused by an interplay of the exchange rate of the naira and the dollar and the price of crude oil at the international market which affects the landing cost of refined products in Nigeria and in the process makes the operation of the current price regime almost impossible without some measure of nil return for whoever is in the process," he stated.

But according stakeholders, though one agrees with the scenario painted by the NNPC boss and accepted by NEC, it is obvious that from past experience the price hike solution has never solved this problem. To find a long lasting solution, members of NEC should have asked NNPC some simple questions such as; why are the nation's refineries not working despite huge amounts usually voted for turnaround maintenances (TAMs)? Who verifies the quantity of petrol imported into the country by NNPC? Why is it that every time the nation faces fuel crisis the only solution is price hike? If nothing is amiss, how come that NNPC claims it imports over 80 million litres of petrol daily yet the product is not available anywhere? If the product is smuggled out of the country as its being claimed what is being done to Curb the smugglers?

Interestingly, NEC fully identified whose duty it ws to suggest price hike when Governor Abubakar said, "The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) remains the appropriate agency to fix the price of petrol in the country. The question then arises; why is NEC refusing to consult PPPRA or even hear the agency's side of the story, before suggesting a price hike.

NEC's Interest

Despite efforts to hide the reason for the fresh call for fuel price hike, the governors said they arrived at the decision after a committee set up by NEC interfaced with all revenue generating agencies of the federal government.

The suggestion of fuel price hike according to him , emanated from the report of the said committee. It thus appears that the rationale behind the proposal is mainly to increase revenue to be shared as NNPC's purse is now dwindling as the corporation continues to subsidies the price of the product.

However, the Japanese makers of LG Electronics' slogan, 'Good thinking good product,' come handy at a time like this, there is no doubt that a new thinking must be deployed to tackle this shameful problem.

Possible Solutions

Stakeholders were of the view that first, Mr. President should as a matter of urgency assent to the recently pass Petroleum Industry Governance (PIGB) Bill as it is obvious that the full implementation of the Act will resolve the policy issues bedeviling the sector. Nigerians should therefore, call on NEC to direct their energy towards pressurizing the president to assent the bill and ensuring its full implementation while seeking for the passage of the other three components of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)still lingering at the National Assembly.

Secondly,they said that NEC should encourage Mr. President to appoint a substantive minister of petroleum resources to oversee the affairs of the agencies in the industry.

According to them, there are indications that the current crisis in the sector is emanating from the absence of such a minister. It is obvious that while Dr. Kachikwu and Baru are trying to make us believe that they have reconciled their differences emanating from the memo to Mr. President last year, the reality ithey maintained is that the issue of loyalty remains unaddressed.

Thirdly, they advised that there should be proper accountability for products importation. While NNPC is the sole importer of petrol into the country today, who verifies the quantity imported? Who monitors the supply chain? Why is it impossible to track the movement of tankers loaded with petrol?

In addition also they urged government to make haste to announce successful vendors who would finance the rehabilitations of the local refineries. If these refineries are working ,they continued , and are in the hands of private sector operators, fuel would be available all over the country.

Lastly, they added that governors should rather go sourcing for investors to come to their states to invest in various types of fuel refining from hydrocarbon to biofuel that way jobs would be created rather than waiting for NNPC to generate revenues to be shared.

Another industry insider , who pleaded anonymity argued that from all indications, NNPC was overwhelmed with the current situation otherwise how could it explain the fact that despite all the assurances, the queues at Total filling station opposite its headquarters along Herbert Macaulay, in the Central Business District of Abuja still remains.

Worst still fuel hawkers continue to have a field day selling the products on jerry-cans right in front of the NNPC's office while the corporation is busy telling Nigerians that its monitoring team has been arresting and prosecuting fuel hawkers.