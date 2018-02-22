Tanzania: IPTL Suspends Director for Insulting Magufuli

THE Independent Power Tanzania Limited (IPTL) has, with immediate effect, suspended its Director of Operations, Malaysian Parthiban Chandrasakaran, for allegedly discriminating employees and insulting President John Magufuli, among other claims.

Apart from the suspension that was effected February 14, 2018, the electricity generating company has also given Mr Chandrasakaran seven days from the date of receiving the letter to show cause as to why appropriate disciplinary measures, including termination should not be taken against him. In the notice to show cause and suspension dated February 15, 2018, Mr Chandrasakaran is claimed to have told the employees of the company that "You IPTL staff are going to lose jobs because of your stupid President who has refused to let IPTL operate.

" Furthermore, in yet another document, a notice of intended retrenchment dated February 7, 2018, the Malaysian national allegedly stated that the reason for the intended retrenchment is operational requirements due to the refusal by the government to issue electricity-generating licence. In his reaction, however, the IPTL's Company Secretary and Chief Counsel, Mr Joseph Makandege, described such claims as baseless as no decision by the government has so far been given, or refusal to grant licence to IPTL to continue generating power.

He clarified that the available decision is that of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), an autonomous multi-sectoral regulatory authority, which rejected the renewal request and IPTL has appealed against such decision to the minister responsible for the energy sector. "One cannot, therefore, jump into conclusion that the government has refused to grant IPTL the licence," Mr Makandege remarked. He stated in the suspension letter that other abusive words Mr Chandrasakaran habitually uttered against staff include against Elias Tabuyahela that "he stinks."

"These grave misconducts are intolerable and unacceptable. Discriminatory treatment you reportedly habitually employ in handling staff, which is against the law as well as the conduct required of a leader of your caliber," reads part of the letter directed to the suspended director of operations.

Mr Makandege states further that the company, its directors, employees and members were supposed to adhere to the laws, customs and traditions of the land; respect our leaders and people irrespective of their walks of lives and co-exist harmoniously with the people they interact with.

He stated that, therefore, the suspension will allow investigations to be carried out over the alleged misconduct. The Director of Operations has been directed to cooperate fully with whoever will be appointed to carry out such investigations, whenever required. When reached for comment on the allegations, Mr Chandrasakaran hanged off his mobile phone immediately after this reporter introduced himself.

He could also not respond to the message sent to him thereafter through his Vodacom line to seek his reactions on the suspension claims. On February 14, 2018, a meeting attended by employees and the management was held at IPTL Power Plant to deliberateon a number of complaints raised by staff against the company's director of operations both in writing and verbally.

Among matters discussed include the retrenchment process. It is stated in the suspension letter that Mr Chandrasakaran and plant manager unilaterally kick-started the retrenchment process, without the approval of the Board of Directors and that he issued the notice of intended retrenchment dated February 7, 2018 purporting to have been allowed by the Board.

The Director of Operations is further accused to have engaged a consultant, Imara Law Consults Advocates, to undertake the exercise without liaising with the Company Secretary and Chief Counsel in whose docket lies the responsibilities for legal and compliance matters.

He is also accused of causing a commotion at the plant on February 12, 2018, when he called in the police to disperse staff members who had not breached peace and order at the plant, but had just requested to be educated about the said retrenchment process.