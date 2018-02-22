22 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: African University Produces Bamboo Bicycles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Bamboo Bicycle created by The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) .

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) says it has produced bamboo bicycles to improve the quality of life among communities.

Peter Onwualu, a professor and coordinator of Materials Science and Engineering in the university, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, bamboo bicycles have been designed and built as part of the interdisciplinary business and innovation programme.

He said designing of bamboo bicycles was one of the technologies currently ready for commercialisation.

He said the institution was ready to partner with any capable investor that would be ready to mass produce the products for the benefits of the citizens and the rest of the world.

Besides, he said that AUST had also developed ceramic water filters for the production of potable water in rural and urban communities.

He said the technology could be used to treat water and make it fit for drinking.

"Both our students and faculty understand that the purpose of scientific research is to make meaningful contributions to our civilisation and to offer solutions to real-life problems.

"As a result, some of the work done by our students, even at the Master's level, has produced technologies which can be used to improve the quality of life among our communities.

"The bamboo bicycle, and ceramic tile water filters, conceptualised, designed and produced at AUST, using local materials, are typical examples," he said.

AUST is a Pan-African institution, established in 2007 in response to a request from several African Heads of State, to give life to a request made by then President Nelson Mandela of South Africa.

The World Bank and the African Union are working together to create strong Pan-African centres of excellence to improve sub-Saharan Africa's capacity in science and technology. (NAN)

Nigeria

Amnesty Group Accuses Security Forces of Widespread Abuses

In 2017, Nigerian security forces carried out widespread human rights abuses such as extra-judicial killings, arbitrary… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.