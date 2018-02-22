Photo: Zambia Reports

President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

President Edgar Lungu has sprung to the defence of newly appointed Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe that her detractors will thank him for that decision later.

He said that even his ascendancy to the Presidency had people bent on scandalizing him as a drunkard but has since proved his critics wrong.

President Lungu said he was shocked some critics had gone as far as creating turbulences in the market just to prove that Mwanakatwe was not the right choice for the position of Finance Minister.

"Before I became President there were people who said that Lungu is a drunkard he can't do anything. So I would encourage her to just work hard," he said.

"When you reshuffle cabinet the way I did, there is bound to be turbulences, politically, economically. I feel sorry for her because people are saying so many poor things about her. I can only encourage her to work hard, she is equal to the task, and I have no doubt."

President Lungu relinquished Felix Mutati of the finance portfolio and appointed Mwanakatwe with some forces resisting her appointment.