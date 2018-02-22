Tanzania: PM Orders Blacklisting of Contractors Over Shoddy Water Projects

Mwanza — CONTRACTORS undertaking shoddy water projects through use of substandard pipes and materials, risk being blacklisted from vying for tenders especially by local governments.

The tough stance comes following revelations that reached Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa that the bulk of water projects implemented in Kwimba and Buchosa districts were in poor condition because contractors used substandard pipes among other fittings.

Speaking shortly after laying a foundation stone at the Mwanza Plastics Ltd in Ilemela Municipality on Tuesday, the Premier said contractors will have to adhere to regulations and principles of procuring high quality pipes before implementing water projects and not otherwise.

He said there are many local factories that manufacture quality and standard pipes before adding that Mwanza Plastics was among those whose products were proved to meet both local and international standards.

"We are going to be very strict before awarding tenders to such contractors, unless they pledge and show commitment in using quality equipment that are increasingly manufactured locally," he said.

He added that many imported pipes were substandard and that contractors who use them should otherwise be banned from undertaking government works in the future. To start with, the PrimeMinister directed Nyamagana and Ilemela Municipal Directors to make sure that the ongoing water project in Mwanza City, which is now at procurement stage, observes the new restrictions and the contractor procures pipes from local manufacturers.

However, for the contractors who will prefer procuring pipes from their own agents oversees, they should be aware of the side effects in case they bring in substandard materials.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Mwanza Plastics Ltd, Mr John Makanyaga said the factory was established in 2008. He said it employs 15 Tanzanians and three expatriates. Makanyaga requested the government to support local manufacturers so that they can fully participate in the country's economic growth.