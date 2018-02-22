Photo: The Namibian

Former presidential affairs minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko (file photo).

Former trade and industrialisation minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko has retired, two weeks after he was appointed presidential affairs minister.

State House press secretary Alfredo Tjuirimo Hengari said in a statement yesterday that the decision to retire was taken based on a recommendation of his doctor "with immediate effect".

Ngatjizeko had been given the presidential affairs portfolio after his predecessor, Frans Kapofi, was moved to the home affairs ministry.

During a Cabinet reshuffle announcement two weeks ago, President Hage Geingob said he had moved Ngatjizeko to presidential affairs so that he can "look after, and monitor his health".

The former trade minister is the latest top politician to retire due to ill-health this month following the retirement of former vice president Nickey Iyambo, who also quit due to health reasons. Former deputy minister of labour Alpheus Muheua also resigned last month due to health issues.

Geingob yesterday commended Ngatjizeko's contribution to the nation and the Swapo party.

"You have been a model cadre and an outstanding servant to the people of Namibia, and this is evident through your reputation as an admired and respected leader within the community," Geingob was quoted as saying in the statement.

Ngatjizeko has been a member of parliament since 2000, and member of Cabinet since 2003.

He has served as director-general of the National Planning Commission, a position equivalent to that of a minister.

He also served as deputy minister of mines and energy, minister of labour and social welfare, minister of safety and security and finally minister of trade and industrialisation - until he moved to presidential affairs last month.

It is not known whether Ngatjizeko also relinquished his parliamentary seat.

Swapo Party chief whip Evelyn !Nawases-Tayele said she has not received any official communication concerning him.

She said the decision would only be taken when he [Ngatjizeko] communicates his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi.