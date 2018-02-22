22 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Standard Bank, Union Reach Negotiation Deadlock

Wages and benefits negotiations between the Bank Workers Union of Namibia (Bawon) and Standard Bank Namibia for the 2017/2018 financial year have reached a deadlock.

The two negotiating parties declared a deadlock after the bank refused to agree to a proposed 8% wage increase by the union.

Bawon's national coordinator Chiteta Kaleji told a media conference on Tuesday that the union proposed an 8% basic salary increase across the board. However, Standard Bank would only settle for 7%.

The union further asked for transport and rental (housing) allowances to be increased to N$350 and N$1 200, respectively.

However, the bank in turn proposed an increase from N$231 to N$245 for transport, and an increase from N$577,50 to N$635 for the rental allowance.

Standard Bank also maintained the current contribution split of 70% on medical aid, while the remaining 30% would be paid by the employees on the basis that this benefit is well-aligned to the market.

Kaleji said as a result of the deadlock between the two negotiating bodies, a notice of dispute of interest was filed with the oOffice of the Labour Commissioner on 2 February 2018.

- Nampa

