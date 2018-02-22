22 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Manufacturing Export Generates Over 240 Million Usd

By Henok Tibebu

ADDIS ABABA- Nation has generated over 240 million USD from manufacturing sector's export over the past six months, said the Ministry of Industry.

Assefa Sisay, Corporate Communication Director at the Ministry told The Ethiopian Herald that the export performance has shown a 40 million USD increment from same period last fiscal year.

According to him, even though the performance has reduced by two percent from

the last year, being the main contributors, processed meat and milk products' export have generated 77 million USD.

"Leather, textile and garment, chemical and construction and electronic products have also contributed a lot for the export performance" he said.

On the other hand, the government has been providing capacity building training in order to improve the managerial and other skills of producer firms.

"Nationally, the status of industrial inputs supply has also been improving," he added.

Melaku Taye, Chief Communication Officer at the Ethiopian Inputs Development Enterprise said modernizing the industrial input supply system is a task that the government has given due attention to.

As most of the inputs are imported from abroad, the purchasing procedure must also be quick and efficient.

The Enterprises was established to discharge this responsibility.

"Any manufacturing firm should not abort production because of input shortage. The purchasing process must not be interrupted by inappropriate brokers. That is the principle we are sticking to."

For instance the Enterprise buys cotton from producers and supplies to the manufacturing firms. Previously, cotton farmers have been converting their land to other productions because the local price was cheap.

"Now we consider the international cotton market price while we are purchasing from the farmers. This also benefits them as the price is higher than the local market and encourages them to be more productive," noted Melaku.

He added that so long as there is demand and the farmers get fair price, there would be high productivity and continuous supply. This means the manufacturing sectors would be productive.

