Ethiopia: Remembering Yekatit 12 Martyrs

Coincidentally, the month Yekatit or February is the season where notable incidents had happened in the Ethiopian history leaving a mark on generations. Among were, the coronation of King Tewodros II, the victory of Adwa and the 1974 revolution that led to the disposal of Emperor Haileselassie. But the month had also seen one of the unforgettable and tragic massacre in the history of the country.

It was also in Yekatit 12, 1929 E.C or Feb. 19, 1937 that the colonial fascist Italy regime brutally massacred more than 30,000 Addis Ababa residents in response to the assassination attempt on Marshal Graziani , the leader of Fascist colonial power by patriots Abreham Deboch and Moges Asgedom. But the bloody revenge transcended to the humiliation the fascist Italy faced at the Battle of Adwa in 1896 by Ethiopian patriots.

Addis Ababa residents were brutally massacred by the fascist soldiers regardless of sex and age. Men were killed by soldiers who were equipped with spades and daggers. Women and children were also thrown into a blazed home. The cruel soldiers had not even show any mercy to beggars and those street men. They had killed them all without any hesitation. Shortly, a cloud of death was hanging over the sky of the capital. Despite the cruel act, the incident further ignited the patriot's defiance against foreign aggression. Ethiopian stood firm when they were even losing so much.

The horrific massacre in fact should not be repeated let alone in Ethiopia but also elsewhere. Years after the harrowing event, a monument was erected at 6 Kilo square where the killings mainly took place to remember the lives lost. The monument was painstakingly designed that it accurately describes the incident. Most of the sculptures depicted on the monument are able to explain the extent of the brutal massacre. A hospital and school have been also named after Yekatit 12. And yet some people do not have a clear understanding of the massacre and it requires lots of awareness raising activities to realize the true sense of sacrifice.

Accordingly, the City Culture and Tourism Bureau ought to promote the nitty and gritty of the incident, said Anteneh Gashu, who was celebrating this year's 81th anniversary of Yekatit 12.

He came to attend the occasion informed by the media and he found the celebration important though only few people in attendance . He believed that commemorating the day is crucial to recall massacre.

Kefayalew Mesele is a Photographer who observed the occasion. According to him, celebrating the lives lost and remembering the martyrs is worthwhile. On the other hand, the celebration would enable the generation to know well about the historic sacrifice of its forefathers to keep the sovereignty of their motherland.

He said: "Most of the attendees are youths and it is inspiring to see the generation honoring its history. However, he said the number of celebrants is decreasing time to time. And stakeholders need to play their role in mobilizing the people to ensure colorful commemoration of the day. Such sacrifices have a lot to play in the national identity of the current generation. He helps the attendees to pose for a picture around the monument.

In spite of the great message the sacrifice conveys Belaynesh Asfaw observed only few youngsters attending the commemoration this year. As the Day is dedicated to commemorate those who sacrificed their life for freedom, the current generation ought to give the needed honor by celebrating the day colorfully, she underscored.

The Day should be celebrated at national level with the presence of historians, experts, politicians, public figures and the public in general. She stressed that the City Culture and Tourism Bureau should play its due role in promoting the Day.

Yekatit 12 deserves attention and remembrance for it is a symbol of national scarification paid by Ethiopians. It is a also a reflection of a vindictive act by fascism on innocent citizens. Therefore, celebrating the Day at national level is critical to commemorate the martyrs of the country. And it also gives a lesson to the generation to understand how the then Ethiopians scarified to keep the sovereignty of their country. Furthermore, celebrating the day would enable the international community to remember well about the extreme disaster of fascism and to stand together to avoid repetition. However, 8 decades after incident Ethiopia and Italy enjoy amicable relation in various spheres. Today as Ethiopia continues to build it economy and Italy remains the best partner.