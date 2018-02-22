Ethiopia: From Zero Sum to Constructive Politics

Photo: Paul Kagame/Flickr

40th Anniversary of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)- Mekelle (Ethiopia)

opinion

Since recent times, violent protests have been spotted in some parts of the country which some politicians and scholars see and ascribe it as an outcome of zero sum politics.

Lidetu Ayalewe, opposition party member tells The Ethiopian Press Agency that everybody is a loser in a zero sum game politics, while on the other hand in constructive politics; every party comes out as winner .

" With the lack of space where various views and perspectives are entertained, currently, we are practicing a politics of zero sum game," he says adding "This tendency makes everyone a loser. And we are already witnessing the negative impacts mainly being felt by the people."

Speaking of the outcome of zero sum politics in Ethiopian context, Lidetu predicts: "There is a possibility that we could derail from our democratic path and end up in a civil conflict."

The 1960s Ethiopia witnessed a zero sum politics which benefited no party and yielded no fruit, as to Lidetu.

Polarization would result in zero sum politics and hence there is a need for a third alternative. It is imperative to back and oppose with a reason, make the competition healthy and work on common agendas. As to him, it is vital to practice the politics of tolerance and trust.

As to Yemane Zeraye, Assistant Professor at Mekelle University, in the politics of zero sum game, only one party takes all. "This trend forces the others to look for alternative ways to pursue their interests mostly in a distractive way. This destroys common values and strain positive relationship," Yemane says adding "This would also open the door for external forces to twist the situation to their own advantage"

As politics involves various issues including power, economy, language, religion and the likes, it has to be dealt carefully, he advises.

"It is salient to put in place a system of fair distribution in order to ease political tensions, resolve the conflicts and narrow differences."

Redaye Halefome, EPRDF former Public Relations Head states zero sum game politics does not have room for healthy political competition and offer the people with various alternatives.

Redaye says a party that destroys Ethiopian's culture of tolerance and claims to be the only right does not have a place in constructive and civilized politics.

Everybody should stand for right and freedom. Some of the youth, who are demanding jobs have destroyed factories that have been creating jobs and this is not right, he underlined.

"The situation in some parts of our country is even below the level of zero sum politics. And hence everybody need to fight against this tendency," he added.

Dr Abate Getahune is president of Wollo University. He says this kind of politics, or zero sum game politics only takes the interests of individuals and groups into consideration, making everybody a loser at the end.

The 1960s politics was a zero sum game as politicians focused only on few group interests rather than prioritizing the interests of the nation and the public, he adds.

As to Dr. Abate, the solution for zero sum game politics is to sit and have discussion with the people starting from grass root level. Scholars need to discharge their responsibilities rather than taking sides based on political affiliations or ethnic lines, he says. "Real politics is above all prioritizing the nation's interest. It is all about leaving aside futile wishes and respecting one another. Those who claim to be 'pope of politics' need to take lesson from the common members of society," he said adding it is necessary to come closer and discuss without discriminating opponents or proponents alike.

According to Yemane, there is no 100 percent agreement or disagreement. "What is important is to move forward rationally and to think patiently and calmly. It is not right to label every issue as a problem. What matters most is to identify the main problem and its sources. It is also vital to set a resolution mechanism and procedure. However, this does not mean that it should take 20 years to solve a problem.

Globally, we have witnessed the outcomes of zero sum game politics in Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan and more than 20 years ago in Yugoslavia. "It is impossible to disregard differences. There are differences everywhere. But nations that managed their differences in a civilized manner have been able to be prosperous.

As to Lidetu, the current issue is a matter of national security and survival. Hence, all scholars, religious leaders, civic societies, and all members of the general public need to be part of the solution.

Kosetentinos Berehetesfa, a political scholar says it is not a single ethnic group that preserved this country rather it is all the nations and nationalities. "Now, the issue of nationality/ethnicity is secondary. Ethiopia is a country of all," he says adding "But the country is facing huge problems. Regionally, Eritrea, Sudan, Somalia and South Sudan have their own problems. It is important to understand Ethiopia is found in the midst of this volatile region. It is necessary to avoid civil conflict. It is also important to strengthen the economy [to make positive impact regionally".