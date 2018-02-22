Ethiopia: Riparian Countries Celebrate Nile Day

12th Regional Nile Day will be celebrated today with the theme "Shared Resource and Collective Action". Close to 500 diplomats, youth, scholars, from all the nine riparian countries are expected to attend the celebration.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Dr. Engineer Sileshi Bekele, Minister of Water, Irrigation, and Electricity and Chairman of the Nile Council of Ministers said that the day marks the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) in 1999 when the riparian countries of the Nile pledged to work together and harness the potential of the river.

At the time, the countries also showed commitment to promote the spirit of cooperation for sustainable socioeconomic development, he added.

According to him, the countries have built water resource planning, management, and development capacities and knowledge products, including analytic tools that help them understand the Nile better.

"We now understand the risks of non-cooperation better, including the continuation of business as usual unilateral development," added Sileshi.

It was also indicated that the riparian nations have also embarked on cooperative water resources investment preparation worth billions of USD.

The recently launched 80 MW Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric project, which was jointly financed by Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi in the Nile Equatorial Lakes Region, is part and parcel of the Initiative.

On the other hand, the Ethio-Sudan power transmission interconnection is also one of the seven projects undertaken jointly by Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan and South Sudan. It would benefit 1.4 million households in both Ethiopia and Sudan, said Sileshi.

Above all, the riparian countries have built more confidence on each other and have appreciation for the upstream-downstream interdependency and the importance of basin-sub-basin transboundary perspectives in planning for the Nile, he noted.