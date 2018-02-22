Ethiopia: Office to Effectuate Patent Right Proclamation

Ethiopian Intellectual Property Office (EIPO) announced that it has prepared a draft Social Knowledge and Biodiversity Proclamation to upgrade patent inscription, protection and promotion at home and abroad through database management system.

The proclamation is also set to prevent patent fraud, Communication Affairs Acting Director Biruk Wokineh told The Ethiopian Herald.

As to him, the proclamation would protect patent right at individual, organizational and national level and national patent right from international looters.

The new draft proclamation would help to document patent rights using a data base management system and this would ease the efforts of international accreditation institutions to identify patent rights online, he noted.

"Till now, the country has not had efficient legal framework and that is why it fails to protect its patent rights on some indigenous products including Teff."

The new proclamation would help curb the difficulties mainly by putting feasible regulations in place, he stressed.

He said that stakeholders have been discussing the draft proclamation and it would come into effect soon after feedbacks are collected.

According to him, experts, traditional medicine and biodiversity researchers and indigenous knowledge protectors among others have participated in the discussion held in four rounds.

Before the coming in to effect of the draft proclamation, it is important to incorporate additional inputs so as to ensure its practicability and effectiveness, he added.

The proclamation would be effective [valid] within a year after all feedbacks are considered and ratified by Council of Representatives, Biruk expressed.