Ethiopia: Shoring Up Productivity to Transform Agriculture

Ethiopia has given due attention to transforming agriculture, creating stable macro economy and sustaining economic growth. The success of the agricultural sector is instrumental to achieve stable macro-economy and sustainable economic growth.

In this regard, the government has been implementing several policies and strategies to utilize the nation's agricultural potentials and biodiversity. By implementing cluster farming, mechanization and other modern agricultural practices, productivity is expected to increase and improve the lives of smallholder farmers and pastoralists.

The Nation is also putting efforts to generate 4.5 billion USD from export of agricultural commodities. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources (MoANR), the sector has contributed 75 percent of the national export income during the past fiscal year.

Agriculture is expected to play a central role in the economy during and after the country's transformation in to an industrial economy. That is why due emphasis has been given to increasing sector's productivity.

For this purpose, farmers have to be involved in extension packages and they have to be provided with new technologies based on the contexts of the environment. Though 17 million farmers have been involved in agricultural extension programs, most of them have not been implementing the packages fully, says Tesfaye Mengiste, MoANR State Minister.

Then again, encouraging results have been registered in the sector. In collaboration with several development partners, the Ministry is promoting modern agricultural practices in various areas. The irrigation development undertaken so far is expected to improve productivity in crop and horticultural production during dry seasons.

State agricultural bureaus are expected to play a very crucial role in organizing farmers in clusters, providing them with training and agricultural inputs in collaboration with stakeholders, including the private sector. Recently, the Ministry and state Agriculture and Natural Resource Bureaus have been assessing the status of productivity in all states throughout the country.

According to Oromia State Bureau, productivity has reached 29 quintals per hectare, only short of the target by one quintal. This encouraging performance has been achieved at the time when the country faced climate change impacts and unconditional pest invasions. Accordingly, several tasks have been carried out to control pest invasions.

On the other hand, while the Amhara state has witnessed increased productivity, yet it was only the case of model farmers. Hence, the state's agricultural office is facing a huge task ahead in enabling other farmers achieve same level of success.

On the other hand, Southern Nations Nationalities and People's State has been affected with pest invasions, according to Deputy Head of States' agricultural Bureau Germame Garumam. Yet, productivity is still expected to increase by ten percent.

Agricultural extension programs have been implemented by Haromaya University since 1953 in an effort to increasing productivity. Since then different agricultural strategies have been adopted at different times that are set to increase productivity.

While huge investment to the sector is expected from the private sector, the strategies are set to invite stakeholder to involve in the sector. In this regard, the supply of agricultural inputs must be given priority. Besides fertilizers, sufficient amount of pesticide need to be supplied on time.

Though the Ethiopian Agricultural Research Institute has been playing a leading role in providing improved seeds, the cluster production system has also given the farmers the responsibility to produce improved seeds as witnessed Woredas like Denoba of Amhara State where farmers are organized in Unions.

Besides being dependent on rain, it was managed to produce more than twice a year through irrigation and utilizing streams in various localities. This has helped to increase the national agricultural production.

According to the Ministry, Ethiopia has water and land resources potential to develop 11.1 million hectares of land with irrigation. During the second Growth and Transformation Plan, it is planned to produce 62.8 million tons of horticulture products by developing some 4.1 million hectares of land through irrigation.

It is also indicated that the contribution of private investors on horticulture development and trade is increasing from time to time, which would significantly contribute in terms of knowledge transfer, technological transformation and job creation.

Somehow, the irrigation development on water streams would not only improve agricultural productivity. Several environmental conservation activities have been undertaken in line with the irrigation development. In sum, as per the Climate Resilient Green Economy, the country has achieved a lot in terms of improving agricultural productivity and environmental conservation.