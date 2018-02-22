Ethiopia: Encouraging Democratic Ways to Entertain Grievances

Photo: Paul Kagame/Flickr

40th Anniversary of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)- Mekelle (Ethiopia)

Last month has seen renewed violence and protests in some areas of Oromia and Amhara States whose ramification led to the reinstatement of a six month long State of Emergency (SoE). While there are very serious and legitimate demands, the question however is about making concerns and voices heard peacefully.

Since the lingering grievances of the people came to the spot and turned to be hostile, both state and federal governments have been taking various measures to address the public's complaints.

Though some of the complaints can be addressed through short term measures, some of the pressing issues require more than short lived remedies. Particularly, it takes years of work to strengthening the democratic institutions and communication channels where the people could express their complaints before the matters reach fever pitch.

There are systems though which the people can submit their complaints peacefully and democratically. The government would strengthen the democratic institutions and create alternative ways where different ideas and diverse views are entertained, says

Ministry of Government Communication Affairs Office Minister Dr. Negeri Lencho

The people should also present their complaints peacefully as peace is what must always come first, says Dr. Negeri adding, the government carries the greater burden to ensure democratic participation of the people.

In this regard, as to him, the SoE which is in place is not to stifle the demands and questions of the people but to avoid violence and give responses to their interests.

SoE is only a temporary solution; it requires lots of dialogue and discussion to

respond to the main grievances. It is in the best interest of the nation that concerns and grievances are dealt democratically

and peacefully, he stresses.

The decree is believed to facilitate the implementation of key national agendas by restoring peace and order. As some rights are banned, it would also be up to the media to be the ears and eyes of the people. The media must primarily focus on reflecting the main concerns of the people, Negeri states.

The democratization process is developed via dialogue and discussion. The SoE is to reinstate democratic system for the people to showcase their issues of concern. Both federal and state governments would continue holding public forums.

The government is materializing what it has pledged by freeing politicians and others while trying to reform itself. Then again, the people should continue pushing the government but not resorting to violent acts, says Umi Abajemal, Oromia Communication Bureau Head.

She states the release of politicians and others would continue step by step. But some elements have tried and are using the genuine demands of the youth to pursue their own very interests, she adds pledging such individuals would be brought before court.

It requires adequate time to address some of the lingering problems of the people. And the government has already addressed and would strengthen its efforts to respond to pressing issues that have already led to wide grievances, she adds.

The other way to strengthen peaceful handling of grievances is to create vibrant professionals associations.

Associations as independent entities are meant to play irreplaceable role in lobbying the government, amplifying the main concerns of their members in particular and the public in general, says Charities and Societies Agency Communication Director Mesfene Tadese.

Professionals associations are the linchpins of democratic system. Yet, it is up to themselves to widen their base and appear influential whose public loyalty is strong. When these associations become forerunners, they would be able to put pressure on the government to address the problems at early stage, Mesfene says.

According to him, it is through these associations that some of the pressing issues of the people could be brought to the spot and see remedies. However, most of the associations fail to have strong base and be vibrant which is mainly attributable to lack of commitment from their leadership.

On the contrary, most associations attribute their weakness to limited alternative source of income.

He further notes the Agency is working to empower them through provident supports on their internal structural arrangements and operation.

These days the people are well aware of their democratic and human rights that they are pushing the government to address their grievances. But for the human rights to be respected, the process of presenting the issues should at the same time be in the way that does not result in violations of others' human rights, underscores Human Right Commission Information Communication Director Demissew Benti.

As long as the government vows to continue making concession and address the problem, every grievance must be presented in peaceful and democratic ways, he says.

The main task of the Commission has been encouraging the people to stand against any sort of human right issues. For this cause, it receives cases of human right violation at individual and groups level.

In addition to investigating conflicts, the Commission also conducts public forums to identify the main sources of the grievances and present them to policy makers and government bodies. Thorough studies on the human cost of conflicts and source of grievances are also conducted.

People resort to violence when they see no other option of presenting their resentments. Mob protest is not always safe. It may lead to confrontation with security force or law enforcement bodies, says Tigestu Awel, from Unity for Justices and Democracy party. There should be a responsible that can organize and lead public protest. One of the means to do is to empower political parties and widen democratic space.

It is to be recalled the ruling party is holding negotiation with various political parties in what it says would widen the political space.