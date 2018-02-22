Ethiopia: Keep Shaping Minds, Producing Entrepreneurs

It was as crowded as usual. Three prominent speakers were assigned in their respective seats at the front. The one smiling at the left was Haile Gebresillasie, better expressed by the organizers as a 'champion of choices.' Fitsum Arega, Ethiopian Investment Commission Commissioner, sat next to Haile with 'Challenge Presenter' title which sounded strange to me. The third happy looking person was Tewodros Tadesse, shortly introduced as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of xHub-Addis among his different expertise. The big poster at the entrance clarified that the reason for that gathering was the monthly session of 'Entrepreneurs' Mindset'.

The facilitator told the audiences, who were members of the IT society, social entrepreneurs and graduates who were looking for something to come up with. Meanwhile, Haile came to share the secrets for his success both in athletics and business. He was also expected to motivate or encourage business start-ups. After Haile discussed his entrepreneurial mindset, the motivated audiences were given several challenges to solve by Investment Commissioner Fitsum Arega, regarding problems in the investment sector. Finally, Tewodros has given a teach-piece on how entrepreneurs would unlock possibilities around them.

Hands were busy clapping for the genius of Haile, writing the challenges presented by Fitsum, which potentially be a huge business for entrepreneurs. The question and answer session was hot as the audiences did their best to extract knowledge from the guests. Networking time at the end helped us to know that the event was inspirational for the audiences.

Melaku Tekola, Communication Director at Center for African Leadership Studies, told the Ethiopian Herald that although the events at xHub usually entertain discussing successful entrepreneurs' experiences, challenge presentations and short lecture, they also have several other aims that go much beyond than a single-day motivation. "After all, the audiences are called to write a concept note or proposal on the solutions of presented problems. Among significant number of proposals, one will be selected by committee of different background to go through incubation. Incubation comprises the processes such as the gathering of innovators together, coaching and mentoring to finally convert the proposal into a business project" Melaku says.

The Director also said that xHubs-Addis has produced significant number of IT entrepreneurs and consultants since its establishment in 2013. In 2016, the hub decided to open its door to social problems. That's why challenge presenters are invited from the government offices. "we closely work with government. We have signed Memorandum of Understanding with some offices to work together," the Director adds.

Tewodros Tadesse, Founder and CEO of Center for African Leadership Studies and xHub-Addis, expressed that the xHub has a considerable contribution to the society especially in terms of improving state of minds. "We teach youths to enter a different input for the difference they want to make in the society. We do so by organizing weekly, monthly, annual, competition. Shortly, we create awareness and help entrepreneurs convert their idea into business or a visible product product," as per the CEO.

According to the him, the hub is dreaming to expand its accessibility in the coming days, especially in the capitals of state governments. Streaming the ideas through mass medias and collaborating with domestic and international organizations are the other initiatives that the hub plans to work in the future. "among the others, our top priority is penetrating the already existed micro and small finance enterprises which are also 'government-initiated startups'. We want to share our knowledge, skills and other possessions with them to convert their mindset to an entrepreneurial one as we believe the mindset renewal precedes financial provisions" the CEO indicates.

Tewodros also emphasized that the xHub needs support from the government as it is a co-worker engaged in solving common problems. Adding up he says: "our cost for internet and house rent is higher. Ethio-Telecom can help us with the internet. We also want spaces in micro and small enterprise buildings."

This reporter also learnt that xHub-Addis is a member of African Hub Association.