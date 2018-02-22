22 February 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Popcru Condemns the Tragic Attack On Ngcobo Police Station

We learned with shock about the senseless killing of 5 police officials who were all POPCRU members, and an off-duty soldier.

The station was robbed of firearms, cell phones and a vehicle.

We view this as a direct attack on the state, and would like to see urgent action being taken in arresting these perpetrators.

We further appeal to the local community to work with investigators in sharing information that could lead to the speedy convictions.

We are of the view that security systems in our stations need to be bolstered in ensuring that there is controlled access due to the increasing robberies that have taken place over the past years.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and their colleagues

Issued by POPCRU on 21/02/2018

