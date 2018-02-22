Nigeria: All Items for IDPs Including Rice, Shoes, Others Were Judiciously Distributed - Obaseki's Aide

The Edo State Government says all the bags of rice and other items like shoes, apart from the ones that were damaged in storage before they were allocated, were distributed to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other orphanage homes within the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, declared as completely false, the allegation of diversion of rice by the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"The allegation is laughable and completely false and is a design of detractors to smear the image of a performing government," Osagie said.

He added, "they have tried and failed on all other fronts, now they have stooped lower to a commodity as cheap as rice."

The governor's aide maintained that "the Edo PDP has a rich history of diverting items meant for the less privileged and the state's resources and its members think other people are like them."

He explained that the state government has made several donations to people in distress in the past and it is irreconcilable that a known donor to humanitarian courses would divert items meant for IDPs.

"PDP's allegation that out of the 6822 bags of rice meant for IDPs in Edo State, over 4000 bags of rice were diverted as only 2101 bags were only given to the IDPs, is a figment of the imaginations of members of Edo PDP."