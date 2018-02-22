Namibia: Student Teacher Out On Bail

A STUDENT teacher arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man at the University of Namibia (Unam) Khomasdal Campus on Monday, was released on bail of N$1 500 yesterday.

Simon Shoongeleni (25) made his first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court, where bail was granted and posted after fellow students raised the needed funds for the payment of bail.

Students, under the leadership of the Unam Student Representative Council, raised N$1 935 in support of the accused.

His case was postponed to 21 June 2018 as police investigations into the matter are still at an initial stage.

Local defence lawyer, Hendry Shimutwikeni, represented the accused student teacher while public prosecutor Victoria Thompson appeared for the prosecution.

Shoongeleni allegedly stabbed the deceased, Fidel Jacob Gaseb, twice with a knife in the chest and neck, after an alleged fight broke out between the two on Monday.

The incident took place at the entrance gate of the Unam Khomasdal campus.

It is alleged that the accused went to a nearby shop when an unknown man asked him for N$20. When the suspect said he had no money, the man (now deceased) became angry and started to fight him.

The scuffle continued all the way up to the Unam entrance and as the suspect was returning to campus, the deceased allegedly still followed him and fought him with a knife in his hand.

The deceased's knife then allegedly fell to the ground and the accused picked it up and fatally stabbed the deceased twice.

He then went to report himself at the Katutura Police Station, where he was immediately detained.

He was meanwhile taken to a local hospital for medical treatment in respect of the injuries sustained during the fight.

The student representatives who attended the court proceedings told the media that safety in and around campuses is of great concern.

The Unam SRC president, Tuhafeni Kalola, said female students are mostly targeted by robbers who pretend be to students and grab cellphones from the students.

According to some students, robbers also enter the lecture rooms under the guise of being students, especially at the beginning of the year, stealing items from students.

The students also urged that automated teller machines (ATMs) be installed on campus grounds to prevent students falling victim to robberies when returning from ATMs.

- Nampa