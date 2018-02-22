Namibia: Continued SOE Bailouts Unsustainable - Ithete

DEPUTY finance minister Natangwe Ithete has hit out at poorly managed and underperforming public enterprises, saying continual bailouts are unsustainable for government.

He stressed that these public enterprises were not created to be liabilities, but to assist government in growing the economy as well as providing reliable and affordable services to the public and industry.

Ithete was speaking at the handing over of a N$5 million dividend from Namibre to government yesterday afternoon.

He commended the entity for continually paying dividends to government, adding that they have managed to maintain their mandate and bring returns to government.

Ithete said Namibre continued to be a role model for other public enterprises.

"Most public enterprises have been in existence for 25 to 28 years, yet they have never paid dividends to government. This is unacceptable for public enterprises in the commercial and economic sectors. As an individual, one cannot own and keep a company for 25 years if it does not bring returns," he noted.

Moreover, Ithete added that some of these enterprises are failing the nation and beneficiaries of their mandates, urging line ministries to use their powers as shareholders of these parastatals to demand returns.

"We have numerous public enterprises which are in tax arrears, yet they deduct pay-as-you-earn from their employees. Some public enterprises do not comply with other statutory obligations such as withholding taxes for services paid to non-residents, and deducting PAYE from directors' fees. Such practices should cease," he stressed.

Namibre acting board chairperson Libertha Kapere said the N$5 million dividend declared as at the end of March 2017 equates to 23% of the net profits for 2017. This will bring the total return paid to government from 2014 to 2017 to N$12,3 million.

"Indeed, this is a considerable contribution, which we take pride in. Over the years, we have witnessed a gradual and sustained increase in the dividends to our shareholder. This means Namibre is performing as per the expectations of the shareholder, and more often than not exceeds that performance," Kapere said.

She added that although government pumped N$20 million in Namibre when it was established, the entity managed to grow these funds to N$187 million by 2017.

"The corporation follows well-developed underwriting processes to ensure that it only participates in good business. As a national reinsurance company, I am happy to inform you that we have established a good reputation in the reinsurance industry on the continent, so much so that we are currently doing business with other regional and international reinsurance companies," she beamed.