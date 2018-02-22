22 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Environment Wants Plastic Ban in Namibia

ENVIRONMENT and tourism minister, Pohamba Shifeta has hinted that plastic bag use may be banned in Namibia in the next two years.

Speaking at the ministry's annual staff meeting on Tuesday, Shifeta said plastic use was becoming a serious environmental hazard and his ministry is working on completely banning the use of plastic bags in Namibia.

"Plastic bags will not be forever in this country. Within the next two years, we want something different because plastic is not good to our environment... so we are already working on that," he said.

He urged the local industry to start thinking about alternatives, further noting that should plastic bags be banned, those entering Namibia will be made to leave their bags at the point of entry.

"Banning of plastic has been done in other countries, why not in Namibia?" he asked.

Shifeta also called for stricter measures for littering, particularly of plastic, as it is perpetuating damage to the environment.

However, in an interview on the subject last year, the managing director of Namibian company Plastic Packaging (Pty) Ltd, Jaco Venter, said the country cannot afford an outright ban on the use of plastic.

When contacted yesterday, he said he wanted to see the minister's press release before he could comment on the issue. He, however, expressed concern about what alternative packaging would be used for perishables like meat, fish, grapes and bread.

Last December a group of Namibians launched a campaign for a plastic-free environment and a ban on the use of plastic shopping bags in preference of reusable canvas or paper bags.

The campaign was the brainchild of activist Miss Earth Namibia Elize Shakalela, a holder of a masters degree in environmental law.

Other members of the group were musicians Patrick Mwashindange and Dion Auala of the PDK group and parliamentarian Sophia Swartz.

Another irking issue for the ministry, Pohamba noted, is the lack of understanding of the Environmental Management Act, by local and traditional authorities.

Of great concern is the demarcation of dumping sites by these authorities without prior inspection by the environmental commissioner's office and its declaration as dump sites by the ministry.

"Any dumping site that is not declared as such is illegal. Many of them are not declared. Many local authorities, whether it's towns, municipalities, village councils and settlements, many of them are not declared," stressed the minister.

He called for action to be taken to ensure that dumping sites do not pose a danger to both humans and the environment.

Other issues of concern, he added, are illegal sand mining, human wildlife conflict, poaching of endangered species and attacks on tourists.

Nampa

Namibia

