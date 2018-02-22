Namibia: Truck Accident Drivers and Owner Denied Bail

THE driver of the haulage truck that collided with a bakkie on the Ondangwa-Eenhana road last Friday was denied bail, along with his partner and owner of the vehicle when they made their first appearance in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Simon Abel (47), Teophelus Junias (27) and Jafet Shikale appeared before magistrate Petrus Nangula. Abel was charged with two counts - culpable homicide and driving without a licence. Junias is facing one count of authorising an unlicensed person to drive a motor vehicle by allowing Abel to drive the truck.

Shikale also faces one count of authorising an unlicensed person to drive a vehicle after he had initially allowed Junias, who also does not have a valid drivers' licence, to drive the truck before Junias gave the vehicle to Abel.

The accident claimed the lives of all the five people who were travelling in the bakkie. Police have identified the deceased as Johannes Tomas (65) from the Onaholongo village, who was the driver of the bakkie, Willika Mwatile (21) and Benedict Shikongo (8) from the Okamukuku village, as well as Leefa Alugodhi (27) and her two-year-old toddler Theresia Mungunda from the Okamukulo village.

During their brief appearance, the public prosecutor argued against granting the accused persons bail due to the fact that lives were lost in the accident, and that it would not be in the public interest to release them on bail.

The prosecutor also submitted that the accused might interfere with police investigations if released on bail.

Their case was postponed to 1 March for further police investigations. Shikale is the son of the late prominent businessman, Jairus 'Punyu' Shikale.