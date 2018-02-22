22 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Economic Commission Analyzes Draft Private Investment Law

Luanda — The diploma that establishes the principles and general bases that aim to facilitate, promote and accelerate the private investment in the country was assessed Wednesday in Luanda by the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers.

The document refers to the draft of the Private Investment Law, analyzed in the second ordinary session of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, presided over by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers took a first approach on the Draft Presidential Decree establishing the Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion (AIPEX).

AIPEX is the State Indirect Administration body, whose objective is to promote investments and exports, in order to foster and improve the country's potential and opportunities, as well as the competitiveness of national companies in their internationalization processes.

In the financial field, the Economic Commission has taken note of the New Operational Framework for monetary policy, among others.

