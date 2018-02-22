Angola: Over 2,000 People Left Homeless in Moxico Storm Aftermath

Luena — At least 2,330 people have been left homeless in eastern Moxico province after heavy torrential rains in the region which destroyed 466 houses.

A report from the Provincial Command Civil Protection and Fire Services (SPCB) that reached Angop in Luena, indicates that the incidents happened during the period from October 2017 to date, in the five of the nine municipalities of the province.

The SPCB is expected to present the report of the damages caused by the heavy rains to the local civil protection and fire services commission coordinated by the governor of the province, Gonçalves Muandumbua in order to seek solutions for the victims, adds the note.