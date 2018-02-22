Angola: Fire Service Staffs Attend Combative Instruction Period

22 February 2018

Ndalatando — At least 323 effectives from the Fire Service in the northern Cuanza Norte Province are since last Wednesday attending, in Ndalatando City, the period of patriotic education, combative instruction and operative preparedness period, aiming for a better performance of their activities.

For nine months, the participants will be upgraded on techniques for preventing and extinguishing fires, identification of risks, first aid, evacuation procedures, rescue operations, as well as moral, civic and patriotic education, among others.

The instruction period opening ceremony was opened by the provincial director of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), Fernando José André, who highlighted, on the occasion, the importance of this course for the improvement of the skills and work techniques of the effectives.

Fernando José André called on the effectives to absorb well the technical content of the course, so that they can better utilise the technical means used in their work.

