22 February 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Fire Victim Seeks Help

By Bridgett Milton

The Bishop of the Hope of Praise Church Dr. Jackson G. Weah is calling on government and other organizations to come to his aid.

Bishop Weah told this paper Wednesday, 21 February in Monrovia that since his five - bedroom house got burn in November 2017 in the Bernard Farm area, he and his family have been homeless and no one has come to their aid.

He explains to this paper that the incident occured when he was

in the United State lobbying for support for his school that is located in the New Matadi Community while his was at a church prayer meeting.

Basing his narration on eyewitnesses' account, Bishop Weah explains that his cousin was putting gas in the generator while children were cooking at the back of the house when gas wasted and caught fire, exploding the generator.

The Bishop indicates that they have written the Liberia National Red Cross since the incident, but they have not received any response from the institution.

He says he is appealing to government for help because he has lost everything. He also pleads with government to provide electricity around

the country to reduce the incidents of fire disaster.

