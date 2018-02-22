Liberia: Weah Wants Air Liberia Back

Photo: Liberia Government

President George Weah delivering a speech in Paris.

President George Manneh Weah appears to be asking for all at once. Mr. Weah who arrived in Paris, France on Tuesday is seeking among dozens of investments the reintroduction of the Liberian Air carrier, Air Liberia.

Mr. Weah speaking to members of the French Business network comprising of over 750,000 members and firms on Wednesday February 21, said the investment opportunities include agriculture, healthcare, education and sports but emphasized Liberia needs to fly its own airliner, Air Liberia, as some of the immediate investments.

Liberia's previous air carrier, Air Liberia, whereabouts is unknown, many who knew about the flight can't say much and even if it had been grounded in a friendly country since it last left the Roberts International Airport at the beginning of the 14 years of brutal civil war its usefulness is lost.

Mr. Weah's meeting with French investors closed with an invitation from the President for the investors to send a delegation here anytime soon.

Mr. Weah arrived in Paris on Tuesday February 20, following a two leg visit to Dakar, Senegal and Rabat, Morocco respectively.

According to a dispatch, President Weah met with several partners, Moroccan Government officials and potential investors during his working visit in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the president upon arrival in Paris on Tuesday February 21, paid a visit to Conservatoire National Arts et Métiers, a Technical University, where he addressed over 400 students and authorities of the institution.

Mr. Weah used the forum to inform the University authorities of challenges confronting the educational sector in Liberia and the need to assist Liberian students; and the educational sector in general.

During the visit the Government of Liberia and authorities at the University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in which both parties declared their common intention to cooperate in the field of vocational training and apprenticeship for the benefit of Liberian students. Foreign Minister, Gbehzohngar Findley signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia.

President Weah was officially welcomed at the Palace de Elyseeby French President Emmanuel Macron, where he presented his agenda for development and sought France's assistance in implementing his goals.