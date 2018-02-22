Morocco: Renegotiation EU-Morocco Agreements - EP Intergroup 'Worried' About Commission's 'Lack of Transparency'

Brussels — The European Parliament Intergroup "Peace for the Saharawi people" expressed on Wednesday "deep concern" over the European Commission's "lack of transparency" during its negotiations with Morocco, about an additional agreement to the Association Agreement, in order to comply with the ruling of the European Court of Justice, of December 2016.

"The Intergroup is deeply worried about the manner in which the European Commission has modified the EU-Morocco Association Agreement," it wrote in a letter to the EP's Committee on International Trade.

The Intergroup members said they were also "deeply worried" by the "attempts" of European Commission to "circumvent the judgment of the Court."

The Intergroup deemed that the manner in which the talks proceeded are "in contradiction to the promises of the European Commission chairman Jean Claude Juncker" who pledged that the Commission would show "transparency during those commercial negotiations."

The Intergroup members stress that the "EU must comply with the decisions of its Court" because its "credibility is put at stake."

On 21 December 2016, the European Court of Justice issued a ruling clearly stating that the EU-Morocco Association Agreement is not applicable in Western Sahara territory.SPS