22 February 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Acting Speaker Reminds Lawmakers to Fulfill Electoral Campaign Promises

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Acting Speaker Prince Moye has challenged his colleagues (members of the House of Representatives) to be resolute in the fulfillment of their electoral campaign, which would help them in their reelection bids in 2023.

In a firm tone, Moye admonished his colleagues that in order to be reminded of their 'electoral campaign promises' they need and must give attention to the views and comments of their office staff, who will serve as their reminder.

The Deputy Speaker made the statement on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 during the opening program of a three-day orientation session for members of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature organized by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) with support from USAID.

Serving as proxy for Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers, the Bong County District # 2 Representative stressed the importance of working together with their office staff, who are their technical arms.

He called on his colleagues to be attentive and remain focused to learn from the sessions.

Moye said that during their self-initiative training in Gbarnga, Bong County, the House regrettably lost Montserrado County District # 11 Representative, Moses S. Tandanpolie, Sr in March 2012.

"It's our strong prayer we all will leave from here on Friday," Deputy Speaker Moye said.

US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Samuel Watson

Meanwhile, the Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy, Samuel Watson, congratulated the Representatives on their elections and said their presence represents an important moment in Liberia's history as they are part of the first peaceful transfer of power after free and fair elections in over 70 years.

Watson said the US government supports the recent call by Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers to "re-brand the legislature."

"The start of a new administration vested with a democratic mandate should provide fresh opportunities to assess Liberia's development challenges and how to address them," he said.

He urged members of the House of Representatives to build stronger party alliances through the various caucuses.

"At the same time, your most important alliance is with the people, both those who voted for you and everyone whom you represent. There are many ways to connect with each other and your constituents," Watson said.

Advising further, Watson said: "Best practices consistent around the world: recorded votes on bills in plenary and in committees, open public hearings on every bill, open plenary sessions and legislative documents that are available to the public both in print and on your website.

"Transparency is the power of the legislative branch. The United States government recognizes the critical importance of transparent and accountable governance for the success of its assistance programs."

