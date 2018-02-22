22 February 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Appeals to France to Improve Liberia's Sports Sector

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Liberia Government
President George Weah delivering a speech in Paris.
By Anthony Kokoi

President George Weah has appealed to the Government of France and international partners to support the Liberian government for the improvement of Liberia's sports sector.

He made the appeal during his visit to the network of French businesses, the Movement des Enterprise de France (MEDEF), and his subsequent visit to French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday.

MEDEF is a business network that consists of over 750,000 members and firms that places job-creation and sustainable growth at the heart of its actions.

According to President Weah, investing in the Liberian sports sector will serve as a conduit to empower more Liberian youths who can positively contribute to the sustainable growth and development of the country.

"Sports was my driven tool and I was in search of a single opportunity to travel out of Liberia. Through sports I traveled to Cameroon and later to France. Through sports you can build character and create wealth," he said.

More on This

During his deliberation, Weah said it is saddening that Liberia, as Africa's oldest republic, cannot host an international competition due to the limited sporting facilities in the country.

"Imagine Liberia with one Ballon d'Or and one stadium. If we had seven or ten we could have more Ballon d'Or," he said.

As a football icon who plied his career in France, Weah said it was due to the sporting facilities and the availability of football materials that motivated him to hit the football pitch in Europe's top leagues.

Weah was assisted by Arsène Wenger, who took him to Europe, signed him for Monaco in 1988 and later joined Paris Saint-Germain in 1992, where he won the Ligue 1 title and became the top scorer of the 1994-95 UEFA Champions League. He signed for Milan in 1995, where he spent four successful seasons, winning Serie A twice.

"In Liberia, there are several kids who are passionate about sports and want to play but do not have the needed resources. A kid in Liberia takes about three months to strive and get a pair of boots," he said.

He added that the national league is poor and lacks sponsorship, for which he called on French businesses to invest in the sports sector in order to add more attraction to the league and motivate local players.

"We are encouraging our partners to help us build more stadiums and create more sporting companies so that our league can be more competitive," he said.

More on This

In Paris, Weah Scores Opportunities for Education, Healthcare, Investment

Following a successful state visit to Senegal and a working visit to Morocco, President Weah arrived in Paris, France on… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.