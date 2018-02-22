Liberia: Harvest Bible Chapel Trains Members to Evangelize Africa

The Harvest Bible Chapel of Monrovia, with support from its mother church in the United States, is training more than 100 male and female members of the church to take the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the rest of Africa.

In an interview with the Daily Observer last Sunday, Elder Kelvin Korhorn, a member of the USA branch, said since the restoration of peace in 2003, Liberians have shown a greater need for peace.

Elder Korhorn said it is time for Liberians to volunteer their services as Christians to ensure that the message of Jesus Christ can reach - not only throughout Liberia - the rest of Africa where the need for the Gospel of Christ is highly needed.

He said since he arrived in the country nearly a week ago, he has observed a spirit of volunteerism in Liberians as they work together without persuasion.

"I am convinced that such a spirit is the best way for progress to come to a country," he said. "And this can lift people from poverty to the middle-class level."

Elder Korhorn expressed appreciation for the positive way Liberians are working together to build their country, as well as for cooperating with their neighbors.

Bill Nelson, the founder of Africans Reaching Africa (ARA) - a non-governmental organization, is training members of the Harvest Bible Chapel for their evangelical work. He said the training involves counseling and evangelizing.

He said his organization is interested in supporting Liberians and the Liberian government's agenda to develop young people to be responsible to contribute to the growth of the country.

Nelson said the time has come to educate Liberians especially those in the rural communities to get them focused on the importance of nation-building.

Later at the church service, Senior Pastor Moses Wheigar, preaching on the theme 'Understanding the Mission of God's Church,' he quoted Matthew 28:16-20 and appealed to Liberians to be their brother's keeper.

According to him, the mission of the Harvest Bible Chapel is to bring people together in harmony, and said Christians cannot be united if they refuse to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord.