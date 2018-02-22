22 February 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LACC Welcomes Court Ruling Against Sen. Teahjay, But...

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has welcomed the ruling of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court of Rivercess County that found former Sinoe County Superintendent, J. Milton Teahjay, guilty of violating the procedures and processes of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) in the awarding of contracts for the implementation of county development projects, an LACC release said yesterday.

While the LACC welcomed the ruling, however, it said it is gravely concerned about the Judge's decision to ignore other charges in the indictment against Senator Teahjay that carried greater magnitude, including Economic Sabotage, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Facilitation and Misapplication of Entrusted Property.

The court has fined Senator Teahjay US$50,000 to be paid into government's revenue within the period of nine months; failure to do so would lead to his arrest and imprisonment until the amount is paid and a clerk certificate obtained.

The case against Senator Teahjay was brought to court and prosecuted by the LACC. The Senator was charged and indicted for Economic Sabotage, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Facilitation, Misapplication of Entrusted Property and Violation of the PPCC Procedures and Processes, the release said.

