Liberia: Mustapha Raji - 'We Remain Committed to Football Development'

It wasn't a good moment for Liberian football and double champions LISCR FC in Sudan after the team was ousted out of the 2018 CAF Champions League on a 3-1 aggregate. Despite the team's shocking defeat after a 1-0 home win, club president Mustapha Raji has reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the game in Liberia.

Two first-half goals from Mohamed Bashir and a 65th-minute goal from Sharaf Shiboub saw off the 'Shipping Boys' in the return leg in Omdurman, Sudan.

In a social media post after his team's 3-0 defeat, Raji said the club remains committed to the development of youth and creating opportunities as they work towards addressing issues that continue to impact the game of football.

"We are proud that they have created a means for other young Liberians to expose themselves and gain international experience," he said.

Raji thanked Liberians who supported the team throughout their participation in the continental competition.

"Please accept our thanks and appreciation for the support to the team in Liberia and Sudan. We believe that we did all of our best to ensure that the team was well prepared to represent Liberia. We remain thankful to our President of Liberia for government support," he said.

Several supporters were on Tuesday shocked by the result that edged out the country's lone representative in this year's competition.

However, Raji urged team supporters and football followers not to give up on their support for the game, adding, "We ask all Liberians to not give up but continue to support football."