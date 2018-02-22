Egypt: Sisi Receives Credentials of New Ambassadors to Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Thursday 22/2/2018 credentials of 11 newly-appointed ambassadors to Egypt.
The ambassadors represent Nigeria, Zambia, Palestine, Uganda, Tanzania, Lebanon, Libya, Congo, Burkina Faso, Serbia and Seychelles.
The president welcomed the diplomats, wishing them all success in their diplomatic tenure in the country, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in statements.
Sisi also stressed Egypt's keenness on boosting ties with their countries in all fields, the spokesman added.