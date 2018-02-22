Egypt: FM Visits Air Academy - Delivers Lecture

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited on Wednesday 21/2/2018the Air Academy, where he was welcomed by the college's director, Maj. Gen. Hisham Tawila.

Tawila accompanied Shourky in a tour at the academy, said the foreign ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.

The top diplomat delivered a lecture before the college's students on the development of Egypt's foreign policy after the June 30 revolution, said Abu Zeid, adding that Shoukry reviewed the Egyptian diplomacy's endeavor over the past four years.

He explained efforts exerted over one year and a half to combat bids to defame Egypt and isolate it from the international community, noted the spokesman.

The foreign policy was then developed from defense to taking initiatives on addressing main files and restoring Egypt's strong relations with African states, said the top diplomat.