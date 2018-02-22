Egypt Expresses Concern Over the Humanitarian Situation in Eastern Ghouta

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 21, 2018, the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed deep concern over the recent developments in the Eastern Ghouta in Syria with its grave repercussions on the humanitarian situation and the conditions of the civilians residing there. The statement stressed that there is an immediate and urgent need for a humanitarian truce to bring in humanitarian assistance, and evacuate the wounded in order to avoid an actual humanitarian disaster, pointing to Egypt's condemnation of any bombardment of the civilian areas in Al-Ghouta, Damascus, and across Syria. The statement added that Egypt continues its efforts and contacts with all stakeholders to find a way out of the humanitarian crisis in Al-Ghouta.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that Egypt's efforts regarding the humanitarian dimension come within the framework of the Egyptian vision on seeking a ceasefire that will help resume political negotiations to achieve a solution that will end the seven-year-long political and humanitarian crisis, preserve the unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian state, and clear Syria from terrorism.

It also noted that the political resolution remains the sole option that guarantees putting an end to the crisis and achieving peace and stability in Syria, so as to fulfill the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people.